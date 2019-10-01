BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Cole Sulser off waivers from Tampa Bay.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Fired hitting coach Turner Ward.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Rod Thorn senior advisor to the general manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Bradley Sowell.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Golden Tate from the exempt list. Signed LB Josiah Tauaefa from the practice squad. Claimed DE Chris Peace off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Placed LB Ryan Connelly on IR. Released WR Bennie Fowler and TJ Jones. Signed WR Da'Mari Scott and LB Devante Downs to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Danny Vandervoort to the practice roster.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Dale Warren and WR Jawill Davis from practice roster. Signed WR Johnathan Boone to the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended San Jose F Evander Kane three games for abuse of an official during a Sept. 29 preseason game at Vegas.
NHLPA — Lee Stempniak announced his retirement.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed G Eric Comrie off waivers from Winnipeg.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Fs Alan Quine, Zac Rinaldo and Dillon Dube to Stockton (AHL). Released Andrew MacDonald from his PTO.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned Fs Clark Bishop, Julien Gauthier and Brian Gibbons; D Gustav Forsling and Roland McKeown; and G Anton Forsberg to Charlotte (AHL). Placed F Max McCormick and D Trevor van Riemsdyk on non-roster IR.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed C Chase Pearson on the non-roster IR. Assigned D Jared McIsaac to Halifax (QMJHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned RW Sam Gagner and D William Lagesson to Bakersfield (ECHL).
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Named Brent Rossi president of business operations.
COLLEGE
GRINNELL — Canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that reduced its roster to 28 players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.