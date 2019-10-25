BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced the resignation of athletic trainer Nikki Huffman to pursue other opportunities.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DT Marcell Dareus on IR. Signed DT Akeem Spence.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Tab Ramos coach.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Declined the 2020 contract options for Ms Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin and M Ally Hamis Ng'anzi, and Ds Carter Manley and Wilfried Moimbé-Tahrat.
COLLEGE
CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Jalyn Brooks women's assistant basketball coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.