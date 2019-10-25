BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced the resignation of athletic trainer Nikki Huffman to pursue other opportunities.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed DT Marcell Dareus on IR. Signed DT Akeem Spence.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D William Borgen from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Named Tab Ramos coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Declined the 2020 contract options for Ms Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin and M Ally Hamis Ng'anzi, and Ds Carter Manley and Wilfried Moimbé-Tahrat.

COLLEGE

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Jalyn Brooks women's assistant basketball coach.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments