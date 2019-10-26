BASEBALL
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned C Steven Baron and 2B Jake Elmore and Corban Joseph outright to Indianapolis (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Cedi Osman on a four-year contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Matt Dickerson and RB Dalyn Dawkins. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DB Kareem Orr from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D William Borgen to Rochester (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Anthony Richard from Milwaukee (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland C Matt Bradley one game.
