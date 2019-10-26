BASEBALL

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned C Steven Baron and 2B Jake Elmore and Corban Joseph outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Agreed to terms with F Cedi Osman on a four-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Lyndon Johnson from the practice squad. Signed RB Bruce Anderson III to the practice squad.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Bruce Hector from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Matt Dickerson and RB Dalyn Dawkins. Signed WR Kalif Raymond and DB Kareem Orr from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D William Borgen to Rochester (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Anthony Richard from Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Newfoundland C Matt Bradley one game.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments