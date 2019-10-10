BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Frank Menechino hitting coach.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Re-signed pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. and first base coach Trey Hillman. Announced third base coach Fredi Gonzalez will not be retained.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Fired manager Gabe Kapler.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Tyler Bray.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived QB Alex Tanney. Signed RB Austin Walter off the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Jehu Chesson on IR. Signed WR Jester Weah to the practice squad.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with M Paxton Pomykal on four-year contract through the 2023 season.
WINTER SPORTS
AUSTRIAN ANTI-DOPING LEGAL COMMITTEE — Announced former cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who was expelled from the 2014 Sochi Olympics for the use of EPO, was banned for life for his alleged role in a doping network in recent years.
COLLEGE
MASSACHUSETTS — Signed women's basketball coach Tory Verdi to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
