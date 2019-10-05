FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Re-signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Shakial Taylor from the practice squad. Waived TE Hale Hentges.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Ryan Smith from the NFL Commissioner's exempt list.
HOCKEY
American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LW Ben Thomson on a one-year contact.
