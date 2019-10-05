FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed P Matt Bosher on IR. Re-signed P Matt Wile. Waived OL John Wetzel.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Shakial Taylor from the practice squad. Waived TE Hale Hentges.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated CB Ryan Smith from the NFL Commissioner's exempt list.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LW Ben Thomson on a one-year contact.

