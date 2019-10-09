FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Chris Jones. Signed LB Ramik Wilson.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released TE Cole Herdman from the practice squad. Signed DB A.J. Howard to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Bijhon Jackson on the practice squad IR. Signed DT Greg Gilmore to the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released QB Tyler Bray. Re-signed TE Bradley Sowell.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CB De'Vante Bausby on IR. Signed CB Coty Sensabaugh.
DETROIT LIONS — Released DE Eric Lee from the practice squad. Signed RB Wes Hills to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Ian Bunting to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed TE James O'Shaughnessy on IR. Signed TE Ben Koyack.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DT Xavier Williams on IR. Waived G Ryan Hunter. Signed DT Terrell McClain and G Stefen Wisniewski.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Marcell Ateman. Released DT Justin Ellis from IR.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Ajene Harris to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released LB/S Deone Bucannon, QB Nick Fitzgerald and RB Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad. Signed LB Noah Dawkins from Cincinnati's practice squad. Signed QB Chad Kanoff and RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Axel Andersson to Moncton (QMJHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Named Natasha Patel head of performance analysis.
