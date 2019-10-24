BASEBALL

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Named David Ross manager and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Alan Zinter hitting coach. Promoted Donnie Ecker to assistant hitting coach and director of hitting.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S Marcus Gilchrist.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Davion Davis from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned G Jakub Skarek to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL) and G Linus Soderstrom to Worcester from Bridgeport (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released F Olivier Labelle.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed D Florian Jungwirth to a multiyear contract.

TENNIS

ATP — Named Andrea Gaudenzi chairman for a four-year term, beginning January 1, 2020.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Announced the resignation of men's basketball coach Patrick Beilein. Named Greg Paulus men's basketball coach.

