You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Transactions for Nov. 9
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Nov. 9

BASEBALL

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Juan Castro infield coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB L.J. Fort to a two-year extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C JC Tretter to a three-year contract extension through 2022.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to Tucson (AHL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Dhane Smith to a three-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Manny Lagos chief soccer officer; Mark Watson technical director; and Stacey Hardin senior director player health and performance/head athletic trainer. Promoted Stacey Hardin to senior director of player heath and performance.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Damian Rivera to a homegrown player contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced that the club and coach Domenec Torrent have mutually agreed to part ways. Announced assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris; director of performance Francesc Cos; and head of performance Ismael Camenforte are also departing.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Suspended operations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News