BASEBALL
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Paul Davis pitching coach.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Turner Ward hitting coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Kyrie Irving $25,000 for throwing the ball into the spectator stands.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Phillip Gaines. Signed CB Levi Wallace from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Ameer Abdullah. Signed RB Zach Zenner and WR Bruce Ellington.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Geronimo Allison on injured reserve. Released S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed CB Will Redmond from the practice squad and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Storm Norton to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Fired coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coaches Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson. Named Jeremy Colliton coach and Barry Smith assistant coach.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Christoffer Ehn from Grand Rapids (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Trevor Hamilton to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled C Trevor Yates from Toledo. Named Ashley Oostindie director of digital marketing and Paige Sliney digital media production manager.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Fired vice president of soccer operations Pete Vagenas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.