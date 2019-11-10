Transactions for Nov. 11
Transactions for Nov. 11

BASEBALL

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Scott Harris general manager.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MIAMI HEAT — Suspended G Dion Waiters 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Providence F Trent Frederic one game.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas on loan from Reading (ECHL).

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Fired football coach Chad Morris. Promoted Barry Lunney Jr. to interim head coach.

