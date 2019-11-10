Transactions for Nov. 11

BASEBALL
National League
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Scott Harris general manager.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MIAMI HEAT — Suspended G Dion Waiters 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Jake Elmer from Maine (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Providence F Trent Frederic one game.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas on loan from Reading (ECHL).
COLLEGE
ARKANSAS — Fired football coach Chad Morris. Promoted Barry Lunney Jr. to interim head coach.