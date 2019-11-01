BASEBALL
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised the 2020 club option on INF Freddy Galvis.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O'Brien from Hershey (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Buttner.
COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.
