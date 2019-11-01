BASEBALL

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Exercised the 2020 club option on INF Freddy Galvis.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Darryl Scott bullpen coach and Steve Merriman a minor league pitching coordinator.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed general manager Koby Altman to a multiyear contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Stephen Carlson from the practice squad. Placed DT Daniel Ekuale on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad. Released OT Casey Tucker from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Austin Appleby, LB T.J. Neal and WRs Malcolm Lewis, Isaiah Harper and Tyre McCants to 2020 futures contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Liam O'Brien from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Alexander Buttner.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA — Announced soccer coach Matt Potter will not be retained after the 2019 season.

