Transactions for Nov. 14

BASEBALL

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Lance Parrish special assistant to the executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, Josh Paul quality control coach, Chris McDonald assistant trainer, Matt Rosenhamer assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Kan Ikeda advance scouting coordinator and international pro scout for Asia, Kyle Lanczki advance scouting assistant, Austin Tripp video coordinator, Kenny Graham director of player development, Dr. Georgia Giblin director of performance science, Dan Hubbs director of pitching development and strategies, Dave Owen minor league field coordinator, Jordan Wergiles coordinator of player development analytics, Brayan Peña manager and John Murrian hitting coach of West Michigan (MWL), Bill Springman hitting coach of Lakeland (FSL), James Orr national crosschecker, Taylor Black East regional coordinator, Darold Brown area scout for northern Nevada and northern California, Bryce Mosier area scout for south Texas, Gabe Ho analyst, Charlie Adams data engineer and Elora Strom software developer.