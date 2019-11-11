You are the owner of this article.
Transactions for Nov. 12
FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Simon Benoit to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Brendan Guhle from San Diego.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed Fs Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Tyler Lewington and F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).

