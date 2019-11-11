Transactions for Nov. 12

FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Chuck Harris to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Jordan Matthews.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Simon Benoit to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Brendan Guhle from San Diego.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed president of hockey operations and general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Givani Smith from Grand Rapids (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed Fs Troy Brouwer and Jamie McGinn to professional tryouts.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alexander Volkov to Syracuse (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Tyler Lewington and F Travis Boyd to Hershey (AHL).