Transactions for Nov. 30

BASKETBALL
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded C Tyler Davis to Oklahoma City for a 2020 second-round draft pick and the rights to F Yannis Morin.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Josh Shaw indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed OT Jared Veldheer off waivers from New England.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Kai Forbath. Released K Nick Folk.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Chicago F Reid Duke two games for a boarding incident in a Nov. 27 game against Grand Rapids.
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Kalamazoo's Dylan Sadowy two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 27 game at Cincinnati.