Transactions for Nov. 15

BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed C John Keenoy and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Executed the contract options for Ds Logan Gdula and Hassan Ndam. Declined the contract option for D Forrest Lasso. Declined the loan purchase option for M Derrick Etienne Jr.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Thierry Henry coach.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Named Landon Donovan executive vice president of soccer operations and manager.
United Soccer League
USL — Announced the Southern Soccer Academy will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.
COLLEGE
TEXAS A&M — Suspended men's basketball G TJ Starks indefinitely for violation of team rules.