Transactions for Nov. 15
BASEBALL

American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed C John Keenoy and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Executed the contract options for Ds Logan Gdula and Hassan Ndam. Declined the contract option for D Forrest Lasso. Declined the loan purchase option for M Derrick Etienne Jr.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Thierry Henry coach.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Named Landon Donovan executive vice president of soccer operations and manager.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the Southern Soccer Academy will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

TEXAS A&M — Suspended men's basketball G TJ Starks indefinitely for violation of team rules.

