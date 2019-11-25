You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Transactions for Nov. 26
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Nov. 26

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.<

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J'Mon Moore to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday's game.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brandon Davidson to Stockton (AHL). Activated D TJ Brodie from IR.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Viktor Arvidsson on IR. Recalled F Daniel Carr from Milwaukee (AHL).<

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Laurent Courtois Under-17 coach); Evan Fuhs U-15 coach); Mutanda Kwesele U-14 coach) and David Winner Academy goalkeeper coach).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne. Named Clint Peay coach of Revolution II (USL League One).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Tony Rocha.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Uri Rosell to a two-year contract.<

COLLEGE

COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.

UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News