Transactions for Nov. 26

BASEBALL
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Edgar Varela hitting coach and Michael Salazar trainer.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Seattle for international signing bonus pool money.<
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Dario Agrazal to Detroit for cash.<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR J'Mon Moore to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Brittany Bowlen vice president of strategic initiatives.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Eric Ebron on the IR. Signed TE Ross Travis.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Toronto F Alexander Kerfoot two games for boarding Colorado D Erik Johnson during Saturday's game.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Brandon Davidson to Stockton (AHL). Activated D TJ Brodie from IR.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed F Viktor Arvidsson on IR. Recalled F Daniel Carr from Milwaukee (AHL).<
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Laurent Courtois Under-17 coach); Evan Fuhs U-15 coach); Mutanda Kwesele U-14 coach) and David Winner Academy goalkeeper coach).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Michael Mancienne. Named Clint Peay coach of Revolution II (USL League One).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Agreed to terms with M Tony Rocha.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Uri Rosell to a two-year contract.<
COLLEGE
COLORADO STATE — Fired football coach Earnest Collins Jr.
UNLV — Fired football coach Tony Sanchez.