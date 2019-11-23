You are the owner of this article.
Transactions for Nov. 24
agate

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RHP Nick Goody.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D John Gilmour to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Vinny Ciavarra manager of corporate partnerships.

