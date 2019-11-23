Transactions for Nov. 24

BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released RHP Nick Goody.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.
NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D John Gilmour to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).
American Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Vinny Ciavarra manager of corporate partnerships.