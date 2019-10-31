BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Matheny manager.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined their 2020 club option for 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named Eric Martins assistant hitting coach.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Named Matt Herges pitching coach.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Price pitching coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad. Released WR Keon Hatcher from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Anthony Chickillo was activated from the commissioner's exempt list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OL Hroniss Grasu. Waived WR Darius Jennings.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned D Kyle Capobianco to the Tucson (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Cory Conacher to Syracuse (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed Ms Eric Calvillo and Gilbert Fuentes to multiyear contracts.
