HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Andrej Sustr and Andy Welinski from San Diego (AHL). Assigned D Josh Mahura to San Diego and LW Max Comtois to Drummondville (QMJHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean and F Valentin Zykov from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Michael Amadio from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Carl Hagelin on injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Rocco Grimaldi from Milwaukee (AHL). Placed F Kyle Turris on injured reserve.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Terminated D Steven Santini's long-term injury conditioning loan to Binghamton (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL).
COLLEGE
ILLINOIS — Signed football coach Lovie Smith to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.
NORTH CAROLINA — Fired football coach Larry Fedora.
TEXAS TECH — Fired football coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.