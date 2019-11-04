BASEBALL

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF/OF Chad Spanberger to Milwaukee for RHP Chase Anderson.<

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF Christian Colon, INF/OF Derek Dietrich and RHPs Keury Mella and Jackson Stephens outright to Louisville (IL).<

FOOTBALL

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with P Ryan Allen. Signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Reassigned wide receivers coach Raheem Morris to secondary coach, running back coach Dave Brock to wide receivers coach and offensiver assistant and assistant special teams coach Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the practice squad.<

COLLEGE

LSU — LB Michael Divinity has left the football team.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments