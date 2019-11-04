BASEBALL
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF/OF Chad Spanberger to Milwaukee for RHP Chase Anderson.<
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned INF Christian Colon, INF/OF Derek Dietrich and RHPs Keury Mella and Jackson Stephens outright to Louisville (IL).<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with P Ryan Allen. Signed DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Reassigned wide receivers coach Raheem Morris to secondary coach, running back coach Dave Brock to wide receivers coach and offensiver assistant and assistant special teams coach Bernie Parmalee to running backs coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S Jermaine Whitehead. Signed DE Porter Gustin to the practice squad.<
COLLEGE
LSU — LB Michael Divinity has left the football team.
