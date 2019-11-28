Transactions for Nov. 29

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned LHP Brian Johnson outright to Pawtucket (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned C Nick Dini and RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Conner Greene outright to Omaha (PCL).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Williams Jerez and RHPs Luis Escobar and Montana DuRapau outright to Indianapolis (IL).<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).<
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).<