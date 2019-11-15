Transactions for Nov. 16

BASEBALL

American League

National League

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland DE Myles Garrett for the rest of the regular season and postseason and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph's helmet. Suspended Pittsburgh C Maurkice Pouncey three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for punching and kicking Garrett. Suspended Cleveland DT Larry Ogunjobi one game for shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee. Fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 each. Suspended free agent WR Antonio Callaway 10 games for another violation of the league's substance-abuse policy.