Transactions for Nov. 10
agate

Transactions for Nov. 10

BASEBALL

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Re-signed RHP Darren O'Day to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RHP Ricardo Pinto.<

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Brooks Reed on IR. Signed CB Chris Jones and LB Pete Robertson from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Bryan Cox Jr. Signed DB Cole Luke from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Tra Carson from IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko. Signed WR Marcus Johnson and QB Chad Kelly from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DL Olsen Pierre. Signed OL Evan Brown from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Aaron Stinnie. Signed WR Cody Hollister from the practice squad.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Eric Comrie to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning.<

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Fined Monster Energy Cup driver Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points for causing a caution last week.

