Transactions for Nov. 8

BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced Jared Crane has joined the leadership team. Named Reid Ryan executive advisor, business relations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Pete Woodworth to pitching coach, Carson Vitale major league field coordinator and Jarret DeHart assistant hitting coach. Named Paul Davis chief pitching strategist.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced 2B Devon Travis declined an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected free agency.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Allen Crabbe from College Park (NBAGL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris will switch to defensive secondary coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Released G Ben Braden from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Derrius Guice from the IR.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated DBs Arjen Colquhoun and Forrest Hightower from the injured list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Royce LaFrance, LB Mason Moe, RB Joshua Caldwell and DB Raekwon Williams to futures contracts.
COLLEGE
NIAGARA — Removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus men's basketball coach.
ST. PETER'S — Announced men's basketball coach Shaheen Holloway was suspended four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Bohn athletic director.