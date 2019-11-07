Transactions for Nov. 8
0 comments
agate

Transactions for Nov. 8

  • 0

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced Jared Crane has joined the leadership team. Named Reid Ryan executive advisor, business relations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Pete Woodworth to pitching coach, Carson Vitale major league field coordinator and Jarret DeHart assistant hitting coach. Named Paul Davis chief pitching strategist.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced 2B Devon Travis declined an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Allen Crabbe from College Park (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris will switch to defensive secondary coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Released G Ben Braden from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Derrius Guice from the IR.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated DBs Arjen Colquhoun and Forrest Hightower from the injured list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Royce LaFrance, LB Mason Moe, RB Joshua Caldwell and DB Raekwon Williams to futures contracts.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus men's basketball coach.

ST. PETER'S — Announced men's basketball coach Shaheen Holloway was suspended four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Bohn athletic director.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News