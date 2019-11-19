You are the owner of this article.
Transactions for Nov. 20
agate

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Lauren Ashman executive associate athletics director/senior woman administrator.

