Transactions for Nov. 20

FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Freedom Akinmoladun and WR Cody Thompson to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Morgan Burnett on IR.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed FB Andy Janovich on IR. Signed TE Orson Charles.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived LS Matt Overton. Signed G Spencer Drango from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Mark Walton.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Tobias Rieder to Stockton (AHL). Recalled F Zac Rinaldo from Stockton.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Cory Conacher from Syracuse (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed F Jerome Kiesewetter.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed D Brandon Bye.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Awarded a franchise to South Bend, Ind. to be known as the South Bend Lions and begin play next season.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Lauren Ashman executive associate athletics director/senior woman administrator.