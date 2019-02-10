BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Wesley Matthews.<

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Fired coach Randy Carlyle. Named general manager Bob Murray interim coach.<

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Vito Mannone on 12-month loan from Reading (Championship-England).<

