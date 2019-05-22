BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Yefry Ramirez for assignment. Claimed RHP Chandler Shepherd off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Transferred RHP Alex Cobb to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Recalled C Eric Haase from Columbus (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed C Kevan Smith on the 7-day IL. Selected the contract of C Dustin Garneau from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nick Rumbelow and Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).<
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Jose Cuas from Long Island (Atlantic).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeno on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Wade Davis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Selected the contract of RHP Jairo Diaz from Albuquerque (IL). Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Designated RHP Paul Sewald for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Rajai Davis from Syracuse (IL). Traded OF Keon Broxton to Baltimore for international bonus pool money.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Kevin McGowan from Sugar Land (Atlantic).<
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR Malachi Dupre. Signed DL Terrell McClain to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed OT De'Ondre Wesley off waivers from Indianapolis. Signed TE Mik'Quan Deane. Released OL Blake Hance and S Abraham Wallace.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Signed OT Justin Evans.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released QB Landry Jones. Signed TE Erik Swoope.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Jeffery Simmons.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Reuben Foster on injured reserve. Signed LB Jon Bostic.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Kyle Cerge-Henderson and DB Bryce Bartlett.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott through the 2021 season.
SEATTLE SOUNDER — Announced the retirement of D Chad Marshall.
USL Championship
USL — Suspended Tampa Bay D Pape Diakite, Tampa Bay F Dominic Oduro, Birmingham M Zach Herivaux, Las Vegas D Mobi Fehr and New Mexico F Kevaughn Frater one game.
COLLEGE
MINNESOTA INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Announced it will remove St. Thomas (Minn.) as a member in two years for competitive purposes.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Saah Nimley assistant men's basketball coach.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Reuben Burk men's soccer coach.
IOWA — Named Billy Taylor assistant men's basketball coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of assistant director of athletics and compliance officer Ken Heaton.
OHIO STATE — Announced junior men's basketball F Justin Sueing is transferring from California.
TARLETON STATE — Named Mike Sirianni baseball coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton assistant women's basketball coach.
