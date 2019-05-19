BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Nicky Demonico to Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 1B Frank Schwindel.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. Recalled RHP David McKay from Tacoma (PCL). Sent 3B Dylan Moore and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Clayton Richard to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES —Released LHP Jonny Venters.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Hartford (EL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated LHP Steven Matz from the 10-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Margvicius to Amarillo (TL) and RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Cal Quantrill from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Trey Wingenter from the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS —Signed 3B Zach Houchins to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent LHP Tony Sipp to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DL Chris Long announced his retirement.<
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Malik Richards. Suspended DB B.J. Clay.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Josh Stewart Transferred WR Kenbrell Thompkins to the suspended list. Signed RB John Santiago.
