BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (PCL). Returned RHP Colten Brewer to Pawtucket (PCL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Austin Adams from Minnesota.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jake Barrett on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23rd. Recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Andrew Heaney from IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jacob Qaguespack from Buffalo (IL). PLaced LHP Tim Mayza on the 10-day IL.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco cervelli on the 7-day IL. Designated IF/OF Jake Elmore for assignment. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP San Coonrod from Sacramento (PCL).
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Rannell Hall and OL Tanner Farmer. Released OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Christian Boutte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.