BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Double-A Erie.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of RHP Corbin Martin. Placed INF Jose Alutve on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 11).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Peter Bourjos.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Martin Perez from the paternity list. Reinstated C/INF Willians Astudillo from the 10 day IL. Optioned RHP Fernando Romero and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chad Green to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP J.B. Wendelken to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas. Selected the contract of RHP Parker Markel from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the 10 day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Kirk Barron; CB Jamar Summers; RB Mark Walton. Waived OL Connor Hilland and S Rob Rolle.
