BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP Cody Anderson to Colubus (IL). Selected the contract of RHP A.J. Cole from Columbus. Announced INF Max Moroff cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Announced RHP Drew VerHagen cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Toledo (IL). Reinstated LHP Blaine Hardy from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Gregory Soto from Erie EL) as the 26th man.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Martín Pérez on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey from Rochester as the 26th man.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated C Travis d'Arnaud. Recalled INF Andrew Velazquez from Durham (IL). Optioned C Nick Ciuffo to Durham. Placed RHP Tyler Glasnow has been placed on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Edwin Jackson from Oakland for cash considerations.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS —Reinstated C Alex Avila from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Ildemaro Vargas to Reno (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Xavier Cedeño off of the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Allen Webster on the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Elieser Hernandez from New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Harold Ramirez from New Orleans. Optioned OF Isaac Galloway and LHP Jose Quijada to New Orleans (PCL). Placed OF Peter O'Brien on 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Transferred RHP Drew Steckenrider to the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired RHP Chris Stratton from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations. Transferred RHP Nick Burdi to the 60-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Francisco Mejía on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Austin Allen from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Aaron Altherr off waivers from Philadelphia. Designated RHP Andrew Moore for assignment. Activated C Erik Kratz from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguz to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated OF Juan Soto from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jake Noll to Fresno (PCL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Ventell Bryant and LBs Noah Dawkins and Sterling Sheffield.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LBs Drue Tranquill and LB Emeke Egbule, QB Easton Stick and DT Cortez Broughton.
COLLEGE
UCONN — Announced women's junior basketball G Evina Westbrook has transferred from Tennessee.
