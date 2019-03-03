BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned C Cael Brockmeyer, LHP Chris Lee, RHPs Zach Pop and Dean Kremer, INF Zack Vincej and OFs Ryan McKenna and Mike Yastrzemski to minor league camp.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded OF Zack Granite to Texas for RHP Xavier Moore and cash and traded Moore to Baltimore for international signing bonus pool allocation.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Grant Holmes, INF Jorge Mateo and OFs Luis Barrera and Syke Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL). Reassigned LHPs Dean Kiekhefer and Kyle Lobstein; RHPs Parker Bridwell, Jake Buchanan, Kyle Finnegan, Miguel Romero and Norge Ruiz; Cs Jonah Heim and Beau Taylor and INF Corban Joseph to their minor league camp.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF/1B Joey Curletta to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Scott Heineman on the 60-day DL.<
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with INF David Bote; LHPs Randy Rosario and Justin Steele; Cs Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Taylor Davis; OFs Albert Almora Jr., Ian Happ and Mark Zagunis; and RHPs Adbert Alzolay, Oscar De La Cruz, Dillon Maples, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Jen-Ho Tseng, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick on one-year contracts.<
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jason Demers from Tucson (AHL).<
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned G Adam Carlson to Rapid City (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — recalled D Kristians Rubins from Newfoundland (ECHL).
COLLEGE
WAKE FOREST — Announced the retirement of athletic director Ron Wellman, effective May 1. Named John Currie athletic director.
