BASEBALL

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected RHP David McKay from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Kyle Seager to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed G Dusty Hannahs to a 10-day contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Nick Schmaltz to a seven-year contract extension.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Dmitry Zavgorodniy to a three year entry level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids (AHL).

COLLEGE

KANSAS — Announced sophomore men's basketball G Charlie Moore will transfer.

NEBRASKA — Named Fred Hoiberg men's basketball coach.

