BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B/OF Steve Pearce on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the seven-day concussion list. Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated DH Khris Davis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Nick Margevicius from Amarillo (TL). Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL and optioned him to to El Paso.

COLLEGE

EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Ashley Houts women's assistant basketball coach.

