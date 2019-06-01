BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B/OF Steve Pearce on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B/OF Sam Travis from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated C Welington Castillo from the seven-day concussion list. Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated DH Khris Davis from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Recalled LHP Nick Margevicius from Amarillo (TL). Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL and optioned him to to El Paso.
COLLEGE
EAST TENNESSEE STATE — Named Ashley Houts women's assistant basketball coach.
