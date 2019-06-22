BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin to NorfolK (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Matt Wotherspoon from Norfolk.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL). Designated OF Leonys Martin for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Blake Parker from the family medical emergency List. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Aaron Wilkerson from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Corbin Burnes to San Antonio.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed OF Gregory Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled OF Jason Martin from Indianapolis (IL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired C Patrick Marleau and conditional 2020 first- and seventh-round draft picks from Toronto for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Acquired F John Quenneville from New Jersey for F John Hayden.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired a 2019 (No. 50) second-round draft from Montreal for the 2019 third- (No. 64) and fifth-round (No. 126) draft picks.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D P.K. Subban from Nashville for D Steven Santini, D Jeremy Davies, a 2019 second- and a 2020 second-round draft pick.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 37) draft pick from Florida for the 2019 second- (No. 44) and and third-round (No. 83) draft picks.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 34) draft pick from Nashville the 2019 second- (No. 45) and third-round (No. 65) draft picks.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired a conditional 2020 first-round pick, a 2019 third-round (No. 71) draft pick and G Marek Mazanec from Vancouver for F J.T. Miller.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Traded F Patrick Marleau to Carolina for a conditional 2020 first-round draft pick and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired the 2019 second-round (No. 41) draft pick from San Jose for the 2019 second- (No. 48) and third-round (No. 82) draft picks.
SOCCER
Orange County SC — Signed D Michael Orozco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.