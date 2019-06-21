BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Texas 3B Asdrubal Cabrera four games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing equipment from the dugout at umpire Bill Miller during a Jun 19 game against Cleveland.
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Oakland RHP Frankie Montas 80 games after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Paul Fry and RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Bowie (EL). Recalled LHP Tanner Scott from Norfolk.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 18. Recalled RHP Aaron Civale from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated C Max Stassi from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned C Garrett Stubbs and INF Jack Mayfield to Round Rock.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Tacoma.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Josh Sborz on the 10-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed OF Joey Rickard off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Nick Vincent to the 60-day DL. Placed OF Steven Duggar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Recalled OF Alex Dickerson from Sacramento.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL). Optioned INF Adrian Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL).
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Announced the resignation of assistant coach Charmin Smith to become the women's basketball coach at California.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
USA CYCLING — Named Kelsey Erickson SafeSport director.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Ricardo Pepi.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Gabriel Somi and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.
COLLEGE
FLORIDA GULF COAST — Promoted Mandi Pierce to women's assistant basketball coach.
FLORIDA STATE — Promoted Mike Martin Jr. to baseball coach.
GEORGIA — Dismissed junior WR Jeremiah Holloman from the football team.
