BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Hector Velazquez from the 10-day IL. Added 1B-OF Sam Travis (26th man).
DETROIT TIGERS — Signed RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton and INF-OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade Jr. to Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Added INF Thairo Estrada (26th man). Optioned LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day IL. Designated OF Carlos Gonzalez for assignment. Recalled RHPs Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick from Iowa (PCL).
PIITSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Jordan Lyles from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Marcell Ozuna on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP John Brebbia on the paternity list. Recalled OFs Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Robert Stock from El Paso (PCL). Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Hunter Bishop.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Darin Downs. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — G Darren Collison announced his retirement.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Sam Carrick to a one-year contract extension through the 2019-20 NHL season.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Dave Hakstol assistant coach. Signed G Michael Hutchinson and Dan Martin Marincin to one-year contract extensions.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed C Ryan Spooner on waivers.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Mike Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Re-signed RW Dominik Shine to a one-year contract.
TENNIS
Tennis Integrity Unit
TIU — Suspended Nigerian tennis player Henry Atseye three years and fined him $5,000 after admitting to match-fixing and non-reporting offenses. One year of the ban and $2,500 of the fine will be suspended on condition that no further breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are committed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.