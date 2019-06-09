BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Dylan Covey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Thyago Vieira from Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract OF Yordan Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Reymin Guduan to Round Rock. Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Selected the contract of RHP Tim Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Signed RHP Nathan Jones, OF Zach Ashford, INF Luke Ritter, LHP Connor Wollersheim, INF Joe Genord, OF Scott Ota, RHP Mitch Ragan, INF Nic Gaddis, RHP Dan Goggin, C Matt O'Neill, INF Branden Fryman, LHP Mitchell Senger, C Jake Ortega, OF L.T. Struble, RHP Justin Lasko, LHP Andrew Edwards, OF Ryan Shinn and INF Nick Conti to minor-league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from Memphis (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Memphis.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released C Chris Stewart from his minor league contract.
