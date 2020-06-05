Transactions for June 6
agate

Transactions for June 6

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed 2020 sixth-round draft pick G Jon Runyan.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Andrew Soroh. WR Felton Davis placed on waivers.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Marvin Kinsey and retired DB McKinley Whitfield.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Agreed to mutually part ways with M Aleksander Katai.

COLLEGE

Charleston Southern University — Hired Anthony Izzio To join baseball coaching staff as pitching coach.

