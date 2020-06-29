Transactions for June 30
Transactions for June 30

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed C Juan Montero, RHP Casey Cobb and RHP Henry Nunez to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Connor Phillips to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Silvino Bracho on the 45-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed RHP Jack Hartman to a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Andres Munoz on the 45-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled Enderson Franco from Sacramento River Cats. Outrighted RHP Enderson Franco to Sacramento River Cats. Placed RHP Tyler Beede on the 45-day DL.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Returned F/M Jon Gallagher to the club after being on loan to Aberdeen FC. Announced loan of M Manuel Castro from Club Estudiantes de la Plata has been extended through 2020 season.

