Transactions for June 29

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Edgar Santana 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati Reds minor league RHP Vladimir Gutierrez 80 games and Los Angeles RHP Juan Idrogo 72 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league 2B Jose Rosario 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Reza Aleaziz 50 games following a positive test for a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Signed INF Matt Duffy and C Max McDowell to minor-league contracts. Released RHP Dan Otero and re-signed him to a minor-league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed Mitch Haniger on the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned OF Adolis Garcia to Nashville (PCL). Placed LHP Brock Burke on the 60-day IL. Released INF Matt Duffy from his minor-league contract.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Outrighted RHP Yacksel Rios off the 40-man roster.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Adrian Sanchez on the 60-day IL.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Te'a Cooper.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Cameron Clark.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!