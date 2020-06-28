Transactions for June 29

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Edgar Santana 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Cincinnati Reds minor league RHP Vladimir Gutierrez 80 games and Los Angeles RHP Juan Idrogo 72 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Minnesota Twins minor league 2B Jose Rosario 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Reza Aleaziz 50 games following a positive test for a banned stimulant under the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.