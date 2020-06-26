Transactions for June 27

BASEBALL
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed C Austin Wells to a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Kaden Polcovich and INF Tyler Keenan to minor league contracts.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris McMahon, C Luke Leisenring, and LHP Tanner Propst to minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed F Joyner Holmes.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G/F Essence Carson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jeremiah Crowe as director of scouting and Jason Nightingale as assistant director of scouting.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Acquired M Carlos Harvey.
USL Championship
LOUDOUON UNITED — Signed D Nelson Martinez.
