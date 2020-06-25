Transactions for June 26

BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Alex Wilson.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene to a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D/M Brek Shea.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.
COLLEGE
DOANE — Announced the addition of Gene Steinmeyer as assistant coach.
