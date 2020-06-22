Transactions for June 23

BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Garrett Croshet to a minor league contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed SS Ed Howard.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named both Malik Rose and David Booth Vice President, Basketball Operations.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced QB Dak Prescott signed franchise tender.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Cole McDonald on a four-year contract.
SOCCER
National Women's Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Sabrina Flores to a two-year contract. Signed D Chantelle Swaby to a short term contract for the NWSL Challenge Cup.
