Transactions for June 23
agate

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Signed LHP Garrett Croshet to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed SS Ed Howard.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named both Malik Rose and David Booth Vice President, Basketball Operations.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced QB Dak Prescott signed franchise tender.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with QB Cole McDonald on a four-year contract.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Sabrina Flores to a two-year contract. Signed D Chantelle Swaby to a short term contract for the NWSL Challenge Cup.

