Transactions for June 20

BASEBALL
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Gage Workman.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed 2B Justin Foscue, OF Evan Carter and RHP Aiden Curry to minor league contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Extended F Jurgen Locadia's loan from Brighton & Hove Albion through June 2021.
National Women's Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE - Signed F Lindsay Agnew to a one-year contract wiht options.
COLLEGE
BRANDEIS — Named Dani Bishop as head softball coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!