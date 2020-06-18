Transactions for June 19

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dillon Dingler.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball League
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action.
DETROIT PISTONS - Named Troy Weaver as General Manager.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mark Azevedo as Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel, David Black as National Scout, and John Cleary as West Area Scout.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed G Carlos Avilez.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Pablo Bonilla. Returned D Jorge Moreira from on loan to Superliga, Argentina side River Plate.
National Women's Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Nichole Baxter, D Cassidy Benintente and M Jennifer Cudjoe to short-term contracts.
United Soccer League
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Kobi Henry.
COLLEGE
MARQUETTE — Announced the retirement of women's tennis coach Jody Brown.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!