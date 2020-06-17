Transactions for June 18
Transactions for June 18

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2020 draft picks RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor-league contracts.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 2020 draft picks SS Trei Cruz and 3B Colt Keith on a minor-league contracts.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.

