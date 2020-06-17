Transactions for June 18

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2020 draft picks RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor-league contracts.
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 2020 draft picks SS Trei Cruz and 3B Colt Keith on a minor-league contracts.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!