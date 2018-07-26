BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Added RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the active roster. Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired C Martin Maldonado from the Los Angeles Angels for LHP Patrick Sandoval and international bonus pool money. Designated C Tim Federowicz for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of C Francisco Arcia from Salt Lake (PCL). Assigned LHP Patrick Sandoval to Inland Empire (Cal).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP J.A. Happ from Toronto for INF Brandon Drury and OF Bill McKinney. Added LHP Zach Britton to the active roster. Optioned RHP Luis Cessa to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of OF Shane Robinson from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired 1B Chad Spanberger, OF Forrest Wall and a player to be named or cash considerations from Colorado for RHP Seunghwan Oh. Claimed RHP Oliver Drake off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 3B Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled INF David Bote from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed OF Jesse Winker on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 24. Selected the contract of OF Mason Williams from Louisville (IL). Transferred INF Alex Blandino to the 60-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox for LHP Kodi Medeiros and RHP Wilber Perez. Transferred LHP Brent Suter transferred to the 60-day DL. Recalled SS Orlando Arcia from Colorado Springs (PCL). Optioned RHP Jorge Lopez to Colorado Springs.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Jacob Stallings to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Chris Stratton and LHP Ty Blach from Sacramento (PCL). Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of LHP Tommy Milone from Syracuse (IL). Designated INF Jose Marmolejos for assignment. Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 22. Placed 3B Anthony Rendon on the paternity list. Recalled INF Matt Reynolds from Syracuse.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Evan Smith.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Brendan Jenkins. Announced RHP Daniel Minor signed with Saltillo (Mexican).
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Carter Johnson. Activated RHP Edwin Carl.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Tyler Badamo. Placed RHP John Brownell on the inactive list.
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed C Phildrick Llewellyn. Released INF Riley MacDonald.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Brad Schaenzer.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Jackson Sigman to River City.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Chris Powell.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Levi MaVorhis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DE Arthur Moats and Jacquies Smith to one-year contracts. Waived-injured DE Praise Martin-Oguike.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Desmond Harrison and DL Chad Thomas on active/physically unable to perform list. Placed DB Jabrill Peppers and DL Trenton Thompson on active/non-football injury/illness list. Placed WR Josh Gordon and FB Marquez Williams on reserve/did not report list. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on reserve/injured list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DL Malik McDowell and CB DeAndre Elliott. Placed S Kam Chancellor on the reserve-PUP list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DL Claude Pelon. Placed OT John Theus on the NFI list.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Mitchell Gale from the practice roster.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed G David Rittich to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Mitch Korn director of goaltending.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Tristan Jarry on a two-year contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS RAPIDS — Signed F Bryan Moore to a one-year contract.
ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed D Ben Danford and F Darby Llewellyn.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
U.S. ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — Announced swimmer Jack Casey accepted a six-month sanction for an anti-doping rule violation.
USA CYCLING — Named Jeff Pierce director of elite athletics, road and track.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Brandon Jackson running backs coach, Rod Ojung cornerbacks coach, Fred Tate defensive line coach and Turner West linebackers coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Ashley Martinez softball coach.
OHIO STATE — Named Brian Hartline interim wide receivers coach.
