BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended minor league free agent LHP Antonio Bastardo 140 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, his second violation of a Major League Baseball Drug Program involving a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Tampa Bay minor league OF David Olmedo-Barrera (Charlotte-FSL) 80 games after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance. Suspended Seattle minor league LHP Yeisel De Los Santos (DSL); Atlanta minor league RHP Joselin Vallejo (DSL) and Chicago Cubs minor league LHP Saul Vazquez (DSL) 72 games each after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Renato Nunez from Norfolk (IL). Reinstated RHP Chris Tillman from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated OF Andrew Benintendi from the bereavement list. Optioned 1B-OF Sam Travis to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Nicky Delmonico from the 10-day DL.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of OF Melky Cabrera from Columbus (IL). Recalled INF Yandy Diaz from Columbus. Optioned OF Greg Allen, RHP Adam Plutko and LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus. Added LHP Brad Hand and RHP Adam Cimber to the major league roster. Transferred OF Lonnie Chisenhall from the 10-day to the 60-day DL. Announced LHP Marc Rzepczynski cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day DL. Activated OF Leonys Martin from the DL. Optioned OF Mikie Mahtook to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Victor Alcantara from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF J.D. Davis from Fresno (PCL). Optioned INF Tyler White to Fresno.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a four-year player development contract extension with Omaha (PCL) through the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled INF-OF Taylor Motter from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF-OF Brandon Drury from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 17. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated SS Manny Machado. Optioned OF Andrew Toles to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated C Manny Pina from the 10-day DL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Yoenis Cespedes from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned INF Dominic Smith and RHP Corey Oswalt to Las Vegas.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF-OF Sean Rodriguez from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on paternity list. Recalled INF Ryder Jones from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day DL and 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 60-day DL. Optioned RHP Wander Suero to Syracuse (IL).
Midwest League
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Activated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the disabled list.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Traded RHP Connor Root to Normal (FL) for RHP Trevor Simms.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Ian Hardman. Signed LHP Adam Bleday.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Scott Kuzminsky.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHPs Matt Larkins and Lee Sosa. Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the inactive list and LHP Wander Perez on the disabled list.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C-1B Joe Lytle and INF Jacob Richardson.
NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Traded RHP Trevor Simms to Chicago (AA) for RHP Connor Root. Released C Tanner Lubach.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Griffin Bremmer.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived G-F Myke Henry. Signed F Yuta Watanabe to a two-way contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Dante Cunningham and G Marco Belinelli. Re-signed G Bryn Forbes.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Jacksonville DE Dante Fowler one regular season game for attacking a man last year.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Brandon Barnes from injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Nick Lappin to a one-year, two-way contract.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Jordan Topping to a one-year contract.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Frank Hora and Fs Michael Huntebrinker and Alex Krushelnyski.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Signed F Frank DiChiara.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Seattle D Jordan McCrary an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during the 63rd minute of a July 15 match against Atlanta. Fined Seattle M Victor Rodriguez an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in the 31st minute of a July 15 match against Atlanta.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Andreas Ivan.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Waived M Magnus Wolff Eikrem.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Joe Downing interim ski team coach.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Alex Gacek men's assistant ice hockey coach.
WOFFORD — Named Eric Lewis women's interim soccer coach.
