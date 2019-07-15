BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk (IL). Optioned OF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Victor Alcantara from the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Homer Bailey to Oakland for INF Kevin Merrell and assigned Merrell to Northwest Arkansas (TL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Andrew Moore outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria and LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Durham. Sent LHP Anthony Banda to Durham for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Rowdy Tellez to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Edwin Jackson from the 10-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley (IL).<
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Keone Kela to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Richmond (EL).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Moritz Seider to a three-year, entry-level contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Tobias Bjornfot to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.